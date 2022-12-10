Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

SAL stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.