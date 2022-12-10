Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $100.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.57.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Trading Down 1.4 %
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.