Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $100.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.4 %

Sanofi Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.