Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.90.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $57,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

