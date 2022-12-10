Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.