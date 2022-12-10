SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $2.94 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

