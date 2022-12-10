Serum (SRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.91 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and $17.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

