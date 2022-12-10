Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,750

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.92) to GBX 2,750 ($33.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,680 ($32.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,903.33.

STRNY opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

