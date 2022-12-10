Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,987 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. Shell has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Analysts expect that Shell will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.