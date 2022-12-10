Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 546,742 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 3.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

