Siacoin Price Tops $0.0026 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $139.75 million and $4.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00449646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00873013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00112262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00636714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254602 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,773,652,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

