Siacoin Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $139.64 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,189.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00447294 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021817 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00872886 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00112083 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00639899 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00254300 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,771,852,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
