Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Down 3.7 %

SIEN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

About Sientra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sientra by 57.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 65.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 9.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

