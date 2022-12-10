Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Down 3.7 %
SIEN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sientra (SIEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.