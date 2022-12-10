Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.