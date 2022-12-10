Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $98.67.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

