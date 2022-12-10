SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $55.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.