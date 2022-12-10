Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.96 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $108.96 million and $8.14 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,919,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,905,589 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

