Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($44.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

