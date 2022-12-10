Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

SOHU opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $3,134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 120.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

