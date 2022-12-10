Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Sohu.com Price Performance
SOHU opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.