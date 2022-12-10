SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $367.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $269.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.40.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $314.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average is $277.10.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

