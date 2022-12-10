SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.02

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.02 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19.31 ($0.24). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 18.98 ($0.23), with a volume of 5,427,626 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.37. The stock has a market cap of £422.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

