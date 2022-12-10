SOMESING Trading Down 0.3% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $43.94 million and $1.03 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

