Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.69 million-$164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.40 million.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

