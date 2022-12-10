Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

