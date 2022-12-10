SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,068,000 after buying an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,281,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,089,000 after buying an additional 169,318 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 145,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,317,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $47.03 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

