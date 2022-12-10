SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.97. 14,852 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.95.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.
