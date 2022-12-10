SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 720.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,421.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,740,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

