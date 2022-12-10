SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.