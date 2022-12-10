Square Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $579,417.59 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Square Token has a market cap of $81.90 million and $579,417.59 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be bought for $39.60 or 0.00231001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 40.35969065 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $506,383.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

