Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.