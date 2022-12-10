Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

