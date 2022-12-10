Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $81.63 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $81.63 million and $6.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00240248 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02303899 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,066,355.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

