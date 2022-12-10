Status Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $81.01 million and $6.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240299 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02303899 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,066,355.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

