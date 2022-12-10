Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 899,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 336,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $160,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

