StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

