StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

