StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

