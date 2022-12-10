StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $484,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

