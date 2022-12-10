StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.