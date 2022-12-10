StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $154.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Featured Stories

