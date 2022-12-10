StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
CNET opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
