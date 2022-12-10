StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.94.
About ATA Creativity Global
