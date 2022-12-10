Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 313,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.29. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

