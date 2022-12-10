Stratis (STRAX) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.21 million and $4.15 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.99 or 0.07411558 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00035628 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00078663 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00058969 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009998 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025436 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001450 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,898,075 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
