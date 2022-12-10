Streamr 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.52 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $2.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

