Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.13 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

