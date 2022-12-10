Suku Trading Down 4.6% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Suku has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $331,403.99 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars.

