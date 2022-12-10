Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,819 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic accounts for approximately 3.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

