Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock valued at $708,471. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.