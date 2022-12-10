Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
SUMO stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
