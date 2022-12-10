Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

SUPR stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 931.82. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 92.20 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

In related news, insider Vincent Prior bought 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($24,391.38).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

