Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,176. The stock has a market cap of $505.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

